Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Seeing plenty of work in spring
Crawford, acquired from the Phillies in an early-December trade, is hitting .240 with two extra-base hits (double, triple), two walks and three runs over 25 spring at-bats.
The 24-year-old has picked it up at the plate as spring has unfolded, as he'd hit safely in four straight exhibitions prior to rain wiping out Tuesday's Cactus League tilt versus the White Sox. Crawford could form the left-handed side of a shortstop platoon with veteran Tim Beckham this coming season, although the latter has the advantage of being a much more accomplished hitter at the big-league level. Crawford has scuffled with the bat in his two prior major-league regular-season stints, most recently slashing .214/.319/.393 over 137 plate appearances with the Phillies in 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Shipped to Seattle•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Continues to pinch hit•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Dealing with shoulder soreness, available to hit•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Knocks in three vs. Mets•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Summoned to majors•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...