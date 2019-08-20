Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Shows signs of life at plate
Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rays on Monday.
The productive effort helped snap Crawford out of a multi-game funk, as he'd gone just 4-for-28 over the previous seven contests. Crawford has only two extra-base hits (one double, one home run) in August, however, and he's slashing just. 194/.296/.296 over 108 second-half plate appearances. A .244 BABIP over that stretch has seemingly played a part in his struggles, but sharp reductions in his line-drive rate (14.5 percent, down from 28.2 percent) and hard-contact rate (23,5 percent, down from 33.6 percent) compared to his pre-All-Star-break stint have arguably been just as big of a culprit.
