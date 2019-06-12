Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Smacks homer in first rehab game
Crawford (ankle) started at shortstop went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in HIgh-A Modesto's win over Visalia on Tuesday.
Crawford put in seven innings and apparently emerged without setbacks, with his sixth-inning three-run homer serving as the highlight of his night. The 24-year-old is slated to only play another couple of games with the Nuts this week before activation ahead of a weekend series against the Athletics.
