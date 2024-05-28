Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Crawford provided one of two multi-hit efforts for the Mariners on the afternoon while hitting safely for the sixth time in the last seven starts. The veteran shortstop has been clicking at the plate since his return an IL stay from an oblique injury, producing a .296 average and .848 OPS across his last 30 plate appearances despite a 26.7 percent strikeout rate in the same span.