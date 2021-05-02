Crawford went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Crawford continues to shrug off his typical slotting at the lowest runs of the lineup to generate solid production, with Saturday's multi-hit effort pushing his season average and on-base percentage to a solid .264 and .330, respectively. Crawford has also managed a respectable eight RBI despite his unfavorable spot in the order by slashing .318/.348/.500 over 23 plate appearances with men in scoring position.