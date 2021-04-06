Crawford, who went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Giants on Monday, is hitting .154 (2-for-13) over his first four games.

The 26-year-old also has a walk and a run, but overall, his start to the 2021 campaign largely mirrors that of his forgettable Cactus League campaign. Crawford hit just .128 (5-for-39) no extra-base hits and three RBI across 52 plate appearances during the exhibition slate, and although there'd been talk this spring of the shortstop still seeing some leadoff duty, he's operated out of the No. 9 hole in all three games.