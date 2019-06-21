Crawford went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

The promising shortstop delivered out of the No. 2 hole in the lineup, recording his first steal of the season in the process. The double also marked Crawford's first extra-base hit since his first game back off the injured list last Friday. Factoring in Thursday's production, Crawford is slashing a solid .264/.354/.402 across 99 plate appearances this season.