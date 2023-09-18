Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Crawford's timely second-inning knock drove home Eugenio Suarez with the only run of the afternoon for the Mariners to give the former his 54th RBI of the campaign, tying a career high. Crawford's productive day at the plate overall was essentially the only bright spot for the Mariners as they wrapped up a disappointing litmus test of an interleague series against the Dodgers, and the multi-hit effort extended the veteran shortstop's on-base streak to eight games.