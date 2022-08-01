Larsen, promoted from Double-A Arkansas earlier in the day, struck out in his only plate appearance before being replaced as part of a double switch in the fifth inning of Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros.

The rookie was making the jump to the majors without the benefit of even a single plate appearance at the Triple-A level, so he could certainly have an uphill battle for whatever time he's up with the big-league club. The current absences of Julio Rodriguez (wrist), Dylan Moore (back) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) have Seattle particularly thin in the outfield, meaning Larsen should have at least a handful more opportunities to get exposure to big-league arms before he heads back to the minors.