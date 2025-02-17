Kowar (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kowar will likely open the season on the injured list, but the right-hander looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last March. He'll presumably remain limited to throwing bullpen sessions and playing catch in the early weeks of spring training, but he could be ready to face hitters in live batting practice before the end of camp. Kowar has a minor-league option remaining, so the Mariners could choose to send him to Triple-A Tacoma once he's fully recovered from surgery if the big club doesn't have a spot available for him in its bullpen.