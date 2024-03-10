The Mariners placed Kowar on the 60-day injured list Sunday after he was recently diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

After experiencing arm soreness early last week, Kowar was sent in for tests Friday, at which point the UCL damage was detected. The Mariners haven't officially commented on Kowar's next steps, but he'll most likely undergo Tommy John surgery or an internal brace surgery, which would keep him sidelined throughout the 2025 season. Kowar , whom Seattle acquired from Atlanta in December, was expected to handle a low-leverage role out of the Mariners bullpen.