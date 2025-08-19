site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jackson-kowar-optioned-to-triple-a-981059 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Mariners optioned Kowar to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Kowar had allowed four runs over 2.1 innings covering his last three outings. He'll head to Tacoma for now but could get another opportunity later on this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read