Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners optioned Kowar to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
The transaction frees a spot on the active roster for the return of Logan Gilbert (elbow). Kowar made seven appearances after being activated late last month, yielding two runs with an 8:3 K:BB over 8.2 frames.
More News
-
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Reinstated from IL•
-
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Closing in on return•
-
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Completes bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Mariners' Jackson Kowar: Getting sore arm checked out•