The Mariners optioned Kowar to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

The Mariners had to make room in their bullpen after acquiring Caleb Ferguson from Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and Kowar will officially end up as the roster casualty. The 28-year-old righty pitched three scoreless innings after being recalled from Triple-A on Thursday, lowering his big-league ERA to 1.54 through 11.2 frames.