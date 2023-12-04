Kowar and Cole Phillips (elbow) were traded from Atlanta to Seattle on Sunday in exchange for Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kowar was traded from Kansas City to Atlanta in mid-November, and he'll be on the move once again as the Winter Meetings get underway. The 27-year-old was once a highly-regarded prospect, but he's largely struggled in the big leagues. Over 39 appearances (eight starts), he posted a 9.12 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in 74 innings. If he earns a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster in 2024, it's possible he has to settle for a role as a long reliever early in the year.