Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Cast off 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 11, 2022
Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday.
Barnes joined Seattle's major-league roster Saturday but didn't make any appearances over the last two games. He'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after Erik Swanson (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list.
