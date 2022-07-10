site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Promoted to majors
RotoWire Staff
Jul 9, 2022
8:30 pm ET
Barnes had his contract selected by the Mariners on Saturday.
Barnes joined Seattle on a minor-league deal in late June after being released by the Tigers. He didn't allow an earned run across four innings with Triple-A Tacoma and now projects to occupy a low-leverage role in the Mariners bullpen.
