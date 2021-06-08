Nottingham was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Nottingham has now been designated for assignment four times by two organizations this year. He was dropped by the Brewers in late April and claimed by the Mariners, only to be DFA'd again and traded back to Milwaukee at the start of May. He lasted less than two weeks before yet another DFA in mid-May, with the Mariners yet again claiming him. Nottingham then lasted less than three weeks in his second stint with Seattle before this latest transaction. If the pattern were to continue, he'd be grabbed by the Brewers again shortly and return to Seattle sometime in mid-July, but the Brewers have two healthy catchers this time around, so they may not need him, meaning he's likely to head to Triple-A Tacoma. Dillon Thomas was called up in a corresponding move.