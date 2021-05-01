Nottingham was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday.
Nottingham was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Wednesday, but he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills. Nottingham hasn't appeared in any games this year but hit .188 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 20 games with the Brewers in 2020.
