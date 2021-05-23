Nottingham will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against the Padres.

Nottingham has primarily played catcher throughout his professional career, but the Mariners have used him exclusively at first base since claiming him off waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday. He'll draw his third straight start at the position Sunday, and Nottingham could end up serving as the primary first baseman until Seattle gets at least one of Evan White (hip), Ty France (wrist) or Dylan Moore (calf) back from the 10-day injured list.