Nottingham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, additional run, walk and strikeout as Seattle beat Texas 5-0 on Thursday.
Nottingham went back-to-back with fellow catcher Tom Murphy in the third to get Seattle on the board and later scored after a seventh inning walk. Since being re-acquired from Milwaukee, Nottingham has seen near regular playing time at first base which is likely to remain if performances like this continue.
