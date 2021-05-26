Nottingham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Nottingham will sit for the second straight game while Eric Campbell picks up another start in the corner infield. The Mariners may prefer to keep the hotter bat among the two players in the lineup until the team gets one of its two banged-up regulars (Evan White and Dylan Moore) back from the injured list.
