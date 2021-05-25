Nottingham is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland.
Nottingham found himself in the lineup in each of the previous four games since being claimed off waivers by Seattle on May 20. However, after recording just one hit while playing first base across those four tilts, the 26-year-old will sit against lefty Cole Irvin on Tuesday.
