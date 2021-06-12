Nottingham was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Nottingham's strange pattern of bouncing between the Brewers and Mariners will be put on pause for now. He'll remain in Seattle's organization and wait for the next time the team needs an extra catcher.
