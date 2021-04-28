The Mariners claimed Nottingham off waivers from the Brewers on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old backstop will move on to his fourth different organization after stints with the Astros, Athletics and Brewers. All 38 of his MLB games came with Milwaukee from 2018 through 2020, with Nottingham providing a .203/.306/.432 slash line in 85 career plate appearances. Nottingham isn't believed to have any minor-league options remaining, so the Mariners will have to carry him on their 26-man active roster as a third catcher behind Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy.