Nottingham was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Thursday.
Nottingham spent time with the Mariners earlier in the season, and he'll now return to the team after he was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on May 13. Catcher Luis Torrens was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma as part of a corresponding move, and Nottingham should compete for playing time with Tom Murphy going forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Remains on bench•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Returns to Milwaukee•
-
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Designated for assignment•