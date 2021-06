Bauers went 1-for-4 with an RBI groundout in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Bauers made a solid impression in his team debut, lacing a single and also plating Jake Fraley on a fourth-inning comebacker. The 25-year-old will look to help the Mariners hold down the fort at first base while Evan White (hip) remains sidelined, and given the latter's struggles this season, Bauers could perhaps still work in a platoon with his teammate beyond White's IL return.