Bauers was traded from Cleveland to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations Thursday.
Bauers was once a fairly highly-rated prospect, but he's yet to even produce an average batting line in three years in the majors, a problem that gets worse when considering he's primarily a first baseman who occasionally plays left field. His 2021 campaign has been his worst, as he's hit just .190/.277/.280 in 113 plate appearances, though his .260 xBA and .401 xSLG are both career highs. Expectations should remain modest for Bauers given his track record, but he could see some playing time over the next few weeks, as primary first baseman Evan White is out with a hip injury.