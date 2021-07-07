Bauers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bauers started the past six games and will take a seat after going 4-for-24 with an RBI, two runs, a walk and nine strikeouts during that stretch. Shed Long will receive the starting nod in left field for Seattle.
