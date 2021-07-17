Bauers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
It's unclear if Bauers is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Mariners have simply elected to go in a different direction. Shed Long will start in his place in left field.
More News
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Takes seat against left-hander•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Steals base in win•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Slugs game-deciding homer•