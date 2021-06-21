Bauers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

Bauers singled to lead off the fifth and stole second for his first stolen base of the year. The 25-year-old has a 50 percent success rate on 20 attempts in his career so far and isn't expected to steal a ton of bases. Bauers has been impressive in his transition to Seattle, slashing .326/.356/.419 with a homer, five RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base in 11 games since being traded to the Mariners.