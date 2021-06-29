Bauers is not starting Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Bauers has been a consistent presence in the Seattle starting nine since being acquired from Cleveland on June 10. He'll get a breather Tuesday, however, as Ty France mans first base and Luis Torrens serves as the DH.
More News
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Steals base in win•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Slugs game-deciding homer•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: On base thrice against old club•
-
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Drives in one in team debut•