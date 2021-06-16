Bauers went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins.
Bauers singled in each of his first three at-bats but only came around to score once and was unable to drive anyone in. The 25-year-old has found some new life since coming over to Seattle, slashing .333/.385/.500 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in six games. He still isn't hitting the ball very well as a whole this season but should continue to find himself in the lineup while Evan White is on the mend from a hip injury.