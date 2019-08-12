Fraley (quadriceps) was activated from the 7-day injured list Monday.

As expected, Fraley is back in action with Triple-A Tacoma after a brief stay in the IL with quadriceps tightness. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 24-year-old compiled a .262/.321/.524 slash line with six home runs and six steals across 32 games (140 plate appearances) with Tacoma.

