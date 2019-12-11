Mariners' Jake Fraley: Back to 100 percent
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Tuesday that Fraley's right thumb is fully healed, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Sprained ligaments in the thumb ended Fraley's season just a couple weeks into his callup, and he was forced to undergo multiple weeks of physical therapy. Fortunately, it sounds like Fraley will be able to have a normal offseason from here and will not be limited entering spring training. Dipoto said that Fraley will likely compete for a backup role behind Mitch Haniger, Mallex Smith and Kyle Lewis, though Haniger and Smith are widely known to be on the trade block. It's hard to imagine the Mariners won't find a way to clear room for Fraley, who thrived at the upper levels of the minor leagues last season.
