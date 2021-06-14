Fraley went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.
The outfielder was an in-game replacement for Mitch Haniger (knee), and although he went down on strikes twice, he paid big dividends in the form of a 420-foot shot to right field with Jose Godoy aboard in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old has been a different hitter since returning from a stint on the injured list, boosting his OPS to an elite .995 across 69 plate appearances after drawing 11 walks and lacing five extra-base hits in his first 13 games back.