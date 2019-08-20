Mariners' Jake Fraley: Callup official
The Mariners selected Fraley's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Fraley, one of the top position prospects in the Mariners' system, is expected to immediately step into an everyday role in the Seattle outfield as he moves up to the big leagues for the first time. The Mariners placed Domingo Santana (elbow) on the 10-day injured list to clear room on the active roster for Fraley, who slashed .276/.333/.553 with eight home runs and six stolen bases in 38 games at Tacoma.
