Mariners' Jake Fraley: Capitalizes on spring opportunity
Fraley, who posted an .838 OPS in 10 Cactus League games, has impressed manager Scott Servais thus far this spring, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Fraley is benefiting from the extended absence of Mitch Haniger (back) this spring, and the 24-year-old projects to open the season as the starting left fielder. Fraley flashed impressive power between stints and Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma last season, combining for 19 home runs in 99 minor-league contests before hitting .150 over his first 41 big-league plate appearances. A thumb injury then cut his first big-league cup of coffee short, but he dedicated himself to better overall physical health this offseason by hiring a nutritionist and adopting a pescatarian diet that has given him an abundance of energy.
