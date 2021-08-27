Fraley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, a walk and a strikeout in Seattle's 6-4 loss to Kansas City on Thursday.

Fraley walked with the bases loaded in the first to get Seattle on the board, singled in the fourth and connected on a two-run home run in the fifth to give the Mariners an early 4-0 lead. The 25-year-old has been a starting regularly since returning from the IL at the beginning of the month though a subpar .177/.261/.306 slash line in August leaves much to be desired.