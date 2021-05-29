Fraley (hamstring) continues to play regularly without setbacks at Triple-A Tacoma and could be activated from the injured list before the team's current homestand concludes Wednesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Fraley had played five games for the Rainiers heading into Friday night, hitting .333 (4-for-12) with a solo home run, two steals, five walks and four runs. The 26-year-old has been able to put in time in the field without issues, and the fact he's gotten the green light on the bases twice also speaks to the apparent health of his previously ailing hamstring.