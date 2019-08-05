Mariners' Jake Fraley: Dealing with quad injury
Triple-A Tacoma placed Fraley on its 7-day injured list Monday due to quadriceps tightness, Tacoma radio broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
The Mariners don't view the injury as a significant one for Fraley, who is expected to miss close to the minimum amount of time as a result of the setback. The 24-year-old outfielder has slashed .262/.321/.524 with six home runs and six steals across 140 plate appearances since being promoted from Double-A Arkansas in late June.
