Mariners' Jake Fraley: Done for season
Fraley has been shut down for the season due to sprained ligaments in his right thumb, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Things seemed to be trending in this direction, and now we have confirmation that the MRI revealed ligament damage. Fraley hit .150 with zero home runs, zero steals and a 14:0 K:BB in 41 MLB plate appearances after impressing at Double-A and Triple-A this season. Those struggles in a small sample at the MLB level should make him a cheap potential source of power and speed in 2020 drafts. Fraley is the favorite to break camp as the Mariners' starting center fielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...