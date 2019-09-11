Fraley has been shut down for the season due to sprained ligaments in his right thumb, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Things seemed to be trending in this direction, and now we have confirmation that the MRI revealed ligament damage. Fraley hit .150 with zero home runs, zero steals and a 14:0 K:BB in 41 MLB plate appearances after impressing at Double-A and Triple-A this season. Those struggles in a small sample at the MLB level should make him a cheap potential source of power and speed in 2020 drafts. Fraley is the favorite to break camp as the Mariners' starting center fielder.