Fraley (hamstring) was able to hit on the field and run the bases prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Fraley has already had a busy week, participating in a live batting practice Monday before Tuesday's activity. The 25-year-old's recent stretch of setback-free days is a cautiously optimistic sign he may finally have his balky hamstring back near full health, and manager Scott Servais confirmed Tuesday that Fraley may soon be deemed ready for a rehab assignment.