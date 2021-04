Fraley was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with a left hamstring strain, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury on a diving catch in left field during the fifth inning, and he was replaced in the field for the following frame. Fraley went 0-for-2 with one run and one stolen base before leaving the game, and he should be considered day-to-day.