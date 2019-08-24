Fraley went 1-for-5 with a run while drawing the start in center field during a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

The highly regarded rookie was able to notch his first major-league hit after going 0-for-3 in his debut Wednesday against the Rays. Fraley is projected to stick with the Mariners for the balance of the campaign, and the back issues Mitch Haniger is currently experiencing during his recovery from a ruptured testicle could open up even more consistent opportunity for Fraley if it continues to delay Haniger's rehab assignment.