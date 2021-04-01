Fraley will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Giants.
The lefty-hitting Fraley looks like he'll begin the season as at least a strong-side platoon player for the Mariners in the outfield after Kyle Lewis' (knee) placement on the injured list opened up a starting role. Fraley's .427 OPS and 35.7 percent strikeout rate through his 70 big-league plate appearances wouldn't seem to hint at much fantasy upside, but the 25-year-old showcased an intriguing blend of power and speed in his last minor-league season in 2019. Cutting down on the strikeouts will be imperative for him to fully realize his potential.