Fraley received an invitation to major-league spring training, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Fraley missed the first two months of the 2018 season at High-A due to an injury, but he mashed when he returned to action. He produced a .347/.415/.547 slash line with four homers, 41 RBI and 11 stolen bases across 260 plate appearances. After being traded to the Mariners over the offseason, the 23-year-old will get a chance to play with the major-league squad for a bit, though he'll likely spend much of the 2019 campaign at the Double-A level as he gets more accustomed to upper-level pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories