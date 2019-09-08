Mariners' Jake Fraley: Heading for MRI
Fraley will undergo an MRI on his right thumb Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Fraley had his thumb bent back while in the field during the second inning and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the following frame. The 24-year-old should be held out of Sunday's lineup, but it won't be known if he'll require additional time off until the results of Monday's MRI are known.
