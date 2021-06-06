Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
After making six consecutive starts following his return from the injured list Monday, Fraley will take a seat in favor of Donovan Walton, who gets a turn in left field. Fraley, who went 4-for-18 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI over the aforementioned six-game stretch, should have a decent chance to play regularly versus right-handed pitching while Dylan Moore (calf) and Kyle Lewis (knee) are on the injured list.
