Fraley drew two walks in Monday's Cactus League loss to Cleveland, but he remains hitless over 14 plate appearances across six spring games and has also been caught stealing on both his attempts.

As those numbers imply, it's been far from smooth sailing over a modest sample for Fraley, who's trying to ensure he holds onto the starting left field job to open the season with elite prospects Jarred Kelenic (knee) and hot-hitting Taylor Trammell looming. Fraley has limped to sub-.200 averages in each of his first two big-league stints, which, due to injuries, have only constituted a total of 70 plate appearances.